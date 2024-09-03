Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

