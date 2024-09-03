Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Domo Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $7.47 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,818. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

