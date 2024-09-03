DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.8 %

DRD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

