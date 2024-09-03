Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,735 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 113,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

