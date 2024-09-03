DS Smith Plc (SMDS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on October 4th

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

SMDS stock opened at GBX 471.80 ($6.20) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480.80 ($6.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). In related news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

