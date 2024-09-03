Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 158,152 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 507,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 242,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DPG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.13.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

