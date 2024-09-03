Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $875,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
About Dynatronics
Further Reading
