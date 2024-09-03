Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,495. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 113,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

