Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.2 %

EIC stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

