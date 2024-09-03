Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.2 %
EIC stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
