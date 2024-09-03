Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. 139,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

