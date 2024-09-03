eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $594.36 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. eCash has a total market cap of $594.36 million and $7.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,872.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.00539781 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,751,973,423,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

