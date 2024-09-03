Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in August

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

