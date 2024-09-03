Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares in the company, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Elastic by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

