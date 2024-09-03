Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Elastic by 21.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP increased its stake in Elastic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

