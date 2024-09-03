Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

ELDN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,593. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Further Reading

