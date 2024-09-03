Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $955.00 and last traded at $956.70. 751,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,056,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $960.02.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

The firm has a market cap of $911.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $894.03 and its 200 day moving average is $823.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

