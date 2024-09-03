ELIS (XLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,987.20

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $20.04 million and $29,987.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.32 or 0.99932082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10085207 USD and is up 16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.