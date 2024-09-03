ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,017.26

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, ELIS has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $52,017.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,852.39 or 1.00097779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10085207 USD and is up 16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.