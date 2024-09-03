Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 129466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 162.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Elme Communities by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

