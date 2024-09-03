Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 98,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 31,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 229,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 610,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

