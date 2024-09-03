Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Acquires A$25,002.12 in Stock

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Joanne (Joe) Pollard purchased 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$25,002.12 ($17,008.24).

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Endeavour Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Endeavour Group’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

