Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

