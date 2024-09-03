Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

ABEV opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

