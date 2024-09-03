Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

