Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $911.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

