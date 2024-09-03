Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

