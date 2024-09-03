Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises about 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

VONE stock opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average is $240.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

