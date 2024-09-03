Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0783 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $463,113.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00037838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,307,184 coins and its circulating supply is 80,307,488 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

