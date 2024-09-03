Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

