Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
