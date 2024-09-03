ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,883.55 or 1.00004507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374345 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.