Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.09 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.09 million and $348,799.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,055.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00542549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00112375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00298434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00076407 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,252,652 coins and its circulating supply is 77,252,916 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

