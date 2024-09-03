Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.11 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $312,842.51 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00545018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00111838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00297252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,248,548 coins and its circulating supply is 77,248,908 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.