ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 852,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 124,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $11,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.