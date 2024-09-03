ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 852,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
ESAB Stock Performance
NYSE ESAB traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. 124,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. ESAB has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on ESAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth $11,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.