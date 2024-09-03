Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $62.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Escalade will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

