Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $84.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.26 or 0.00030822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,243.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00547134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00110629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00289278 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074246 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,583,691 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.