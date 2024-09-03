Ethereum Classic Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $73.07 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.12 or 0.00030565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.37 or 0.00542074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00111152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00293307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00073849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,589,767 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.