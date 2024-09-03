Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.17 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion and $11.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,457.17 or 0.04243383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00037229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,310,443 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

