ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Reaches $1.70 on Major Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $183.46 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.7553813 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,721,838.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

