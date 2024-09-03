Euro Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.73 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 54,175,126 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

