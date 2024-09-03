Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

