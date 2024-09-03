Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.91. 139,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,949. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.