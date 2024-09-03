Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 8,004,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,316,113. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

