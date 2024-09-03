Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

MAR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.32. The company had a trading volume of 153,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

