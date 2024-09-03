Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 54,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,981. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

