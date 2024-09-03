Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 27,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $930.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

