Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,794,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

