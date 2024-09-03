EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $1,364,400.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,592. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

