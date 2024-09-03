EVgo’s (EVGO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVGO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

