Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 944,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 141,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EE. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

