Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 18767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Exco Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
